Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Caterpillar by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,748,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded down $5.90 on Thursday, reaching $203.91. 216,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.65 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

