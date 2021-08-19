Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,429 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $4,283,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.73. 270,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,141. The firm has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.61. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.