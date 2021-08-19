Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after buying an additional 665,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,759,000 after acquiring an additional 234,525 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $15.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $356.02. The company had a trading volume of 103,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $189.38 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.38.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

