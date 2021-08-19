Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.87 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $5,711,860 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.59. 23,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

