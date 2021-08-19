Optimum Investment Advisors Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $471.91. 51,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,185. The company has a market cap of $193.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $476.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

