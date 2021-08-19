Optimum Investment Advisors Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.65. 96,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $145.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

