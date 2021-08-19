Optimum Investment Advisors Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,223,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

