Optimum Investment Advisors Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF makes up 1.5% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors owned 0.26% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM remained flat at $$51.92 on Thursday. 3,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,820. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.98.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

