Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,113 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after buying an additional 130,139 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,096,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.34. 14,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,682. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.