Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,981 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing stock traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.08. The stock had a trading volume of 544,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,838,200. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.23.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

