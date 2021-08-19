Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,650 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,031 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,181. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $317.39. 76,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,777. The firm has a market cap of $226.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

