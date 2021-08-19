Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,900 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,676. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.79.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

