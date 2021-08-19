Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 3,720 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 13.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 7.3% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,281 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

NYSE CB traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $184.11. The company had a trading volume of 120,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,613. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

