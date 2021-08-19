Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 4,190 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,184,442 shares of company stock valued at $193,675,774. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.09. The company had a trading volume of 150,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.95. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

