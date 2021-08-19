Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lowered by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,618 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $88.55. 351,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,036,808. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $247.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

