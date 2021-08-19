ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Gap Up to $11.22

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $11.45. ORBCOMM shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 4,959 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORBC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $911.26 million, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

