Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 17,398 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.87. 143,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
