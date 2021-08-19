Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 17,398 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.87. 143,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

