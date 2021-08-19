Orbitcoin Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $869,003.04 and approximately $23.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,219.19 or 1.00012295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00040670 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.86 or 0.00969759 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.48 or 0.00469098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00352849 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006366 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00076760 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004490 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

