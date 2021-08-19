Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Director Purchases $101,370.00 in Stock

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.35. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $690,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

