Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Director Acquires $58,800.00 in Stock

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Director Douglas Jay Cohen purchased 8,750 shares of Organovo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Organovo stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,664. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Organovo in the first quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo in the first quarter worth $100,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo in the first quarter worth $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Organovo in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Organovo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, S&P Equity Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organovo in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

