Origin Protocol (OGN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44.49 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $328.74 million and $44.49 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.02 or 0.00853028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00047438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00103877 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,915,265 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

