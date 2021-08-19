Orion Biotech Opportunities (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.99. 354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 58,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

