OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.85 Million

Analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post $26.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.20 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $22.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $99.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $99.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $120.99 million, with estimates ranging from $117.89 million to $126.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%.

Several research firms have commented on KIDS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.34. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $159,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.