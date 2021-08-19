OSB Group (LON:OSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $516.50

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 516.50 ($6.75) and last traded at GBX 503.75 ($6.58), with a volume of 179374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491 ($6.41).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSB shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OSB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 540.75 ($7.06).

The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 473.61.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

