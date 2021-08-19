OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.90

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

OSB stock traded up GBX 16.05 ($0.21) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 507.05 ($6.62). The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,428. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 473.61. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 248.32 ($3.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 519.50 ($6.79). The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OSB Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 540.75 ($7.06).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

