Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT)’s share price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.12. Approximately 3,299 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.