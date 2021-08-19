Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Down 20.1% in July

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 839,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 60,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,497,713 shares in the company, valued at $582,357,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 71,873 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,034,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,074,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,075,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 882,030 shares of company stock valued at $12,896,578. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,368,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $282,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 466,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 47,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. 2,239,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,454. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.