Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Investec upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

OXBDF traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.65. 753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.