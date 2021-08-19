PAC Protocol (PAC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $236,513.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and $236,513.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002077 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008745 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000797 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,284,300,415 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

