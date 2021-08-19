Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Boosted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $55,565,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 282,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $13,315,414.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,427,993.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,466,321 shares of company stock valued at $174,265,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

