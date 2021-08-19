Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $522,145.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $522,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.65. The stock had a trading volume of 88,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,019. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.03 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $121.87.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palomar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Palomar by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Palomar by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Palomar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.