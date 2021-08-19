Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Reaches $10.17 on Top Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for about $10.17 or 0.00021849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.31 or 0.00851791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00104669 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

