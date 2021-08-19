PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $21.11 on Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.46 billion and $517.31 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.11 or 0.00047548 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.29 or 0.00847359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00102497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00154970 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 211,418,895 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.