Pangolin Market Cap Achieves $39.74 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 81.5% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00003981 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $39.74 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00142527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00150241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,713.58 or 1.00041635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00923160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.34 or 0.06757455 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

