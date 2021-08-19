Parachute (PAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $209,216.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $209,216.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00058341 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000635 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 641,496,269 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.