Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Short Interest Update

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter worth $101,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $127,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of PGRE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,465. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

