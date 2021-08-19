Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60.22 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $33.56 or 0.00073339 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $97.52 million and approximately $60.22 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00147002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00149625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,689.92 or 0.99858765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.67 or 0.00912842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.90 or 0.00710086 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,906,328 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

