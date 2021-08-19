Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.200-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.45.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. Argus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

