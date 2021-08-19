ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Update

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS PRKR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36. ParkerVision has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Get ParkerVision alerts:

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.