PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 68.4% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $93.80 million and $6.51 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

