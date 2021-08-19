PayBX Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.57 or 0.00852072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00103793 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

