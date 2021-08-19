Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Decreased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 2.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.65. The stock had a trading volume of 80,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.45. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.