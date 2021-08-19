Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.7% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.71 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

