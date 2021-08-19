Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises approximately 3.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $15,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $461.57. 2,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,040. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.36, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.66. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $475.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

