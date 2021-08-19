Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $459.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $475.20. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

