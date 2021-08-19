Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post $174.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the lowest is $173.28 million. Paylocity posted sales of $135.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $793.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $792.50 million to $794.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $953.32 million, with estimates ranging from $923.53 million to $969.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

PCTY stock opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.86. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $256.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.71 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

