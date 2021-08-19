PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $8.06

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $7.69. PBF Energy shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 23,689 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $910.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.97.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

