Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTON opened at $110.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.47 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 777,721 shares of company stock worth $91,128,351 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.