Pendle Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.05 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 86.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $42.05 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 142.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00141226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00149887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.06 or 1.00210383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $421.67 or 0.00906683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.50 or 0.00704182 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,091,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

