Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 40,308 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth $322,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $597.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.53.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.